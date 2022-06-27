21-year-old singer is murdered by her husband inside a restaurant

posted on 06/25/2022 18:51 / updated on 06/25/2022 19:16



Witnesses claimed that Yrma and her husband would have argued moments before the crime happened – (Credit: Reproduction / Instagram @yrma_lydya)

A 21-year-old singer was murdered by her husband in a restaurant in Mexico City. The crime was recorded on Friday (24/6) and, according to witnesses, took place after an argument between the couple.

Yrma Lydia is a well-known singer in Mexico and was awarded the National Prize for Culture and Doctor Honoris Causa for having contributed to culture, the awards were given by the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, respectively.

Witnesses stated that Yrma and her husband had argued moments before the crime; Jesús Hernández Alcocer, 79, shot his wife three times and was arrested in the act. The driver, who was with him at the time of the crime, was also arrested.

Mexico’s security secretary, Omar Garcia Harfuch, commented on the crime on his social media, classifying the act as femicide. He also confirmed that the police found the murder weapon.

He did not disappear, after a diligence carried out by the authorities, the @FiscaliaCDMX You have an insured weapon that corresponds to the characteristics of the weapon that was used in the lamentable feminicide. https://t.co/wgRzDPRv3W — Omar Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) June 25, 2022





According to the newspaper The UniversalJesús would also have tried to bribe the police to let him flee the scene in the company of one of his security guards.