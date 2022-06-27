3 foolproof tricks to improve your brain performance

Our brain is responsible for running the body throughout life. Therefore, its development and good maintenance are essential to live with quality.

Check out our article 3 foolproof tricks to improve brain performance.

Challenge yourself to something different

When the brain is put into a new situation, it tends to develop further. Therefore, try to challenge yourself, doing things you are not used to or even something that is unprecedented. Of course, we’re not asking you to do anything risky. Just try to participate in some activity that you don’t master.

Therefore, try to do something different like cooking more complex recipes, learning to play an instrument, study a new language, try doing logic puzzles or even play some different game.

Whichever you choose, your brain will have a new experience and make connections with other moments in your life, in addition to developing new skills and retaining new knowledge, even improving memory.

Eat right and exercise regularly

Despite being something that everyone has heard, good nutrition and regular exercise are essential for brain development. Some foods, such as broccoli, can help improve organ performance, as they offer adequate nutrients for everyday requirements.

Physical exercises collaborate to keep the rest of the body active and also help the brain to create more connections.

It is worth remembering that we recommend going to a doctor or competent health professional so that there is adequate food preparation and correct guidelines for physical exercises, based on what your body needs.

Take time to relax

Challenge yourself and exercise is important, but rest is also essential. The brain needs to slow down from time to time to recharge your energies. So take the time to relax and do nothing. Get off your cell phone, the internet and go to a quiet and peaceful place.

If you want, put on some music, or even take a nap. Whoever has a pool at home or in the condominium, can sunbathe or even stay in the water resting.