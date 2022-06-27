A thousand reais! Understand how workers are still withdrawing the deposit

If you have amounts available in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and still couldn’t rescue them, calm down! There’s still time. These amounts that were released by Caixa Econômica Federal refer to the FGTS Extraordinary Withdrawal.

See also: FGTS 2022: Caixa today releases new withdrawal of up to BRL 1,000 for 3.2 million workers

As much as the calendar ended on June 15th, many people still haven’t withdrawn the amount and are fearing lose access to the amount, however they may still have the opportunity to withdraw.

As it was not necessary to make a request for the withdrawal, unless there was a case of errors in the information, many people still do not know that they have the money released or that they will still be able to withdraw this amount.

How to get the value?

If the FGTS amount is already in your Caixa Tem account, you can transfer it to any account you want through the app. The platform is responsible for digital social savings, which is precisely where the money for the extraordinary withdrawal of the guarantee fund is located.

If you do not have a Caixa Tem account to receive the amount, do not worry, as Caixa Econômica Federal will create a automatically in the name of the worker receiving the amount.

Through the app, workers can also pay bills, bills and even use the virtual digital card and QR Code to pay or buy things. In addition, it can be used for payment at any establishment that accepts it.

How to download the Caixa Tem app?

If you still don’t have the Caixa Tem app on your cell phone, follow the step-by-step guide below that we’ll teach you, as it’s very quick and practical. Follow:

Go to your mobile app store, i.e. Apple Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android);

In the search bar, look for Caixa Tem;

Click “Get” or “Install”;

Ready! Your app will already be downloading.

After this step-by-step, you just need to inform what will be asked to create an account or log into your account, if you already have one.

Find out until when the payment of the FGTS Extraordinary Withdrawal will be made

According to information from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, approximately 42 million Brazilians are eligible to receive the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal; however, as you do not need to request a withdrawal, many people who have amounts receivable have not yet withdrawn, as they have not realized that the amount is there.

On the other hand, we must remember that the withdrawal is not mandatory, so if you are not interested in receiving this amount at the moment, you can inform the Caixa about your decision.

The loot had its calendar closed on the 15th of June. Many people made the withdrawal of up to a thousand reais.

As for those who still wish to withdraw the amount, we emphasize that the deadline to carry out these operations is until November 10th of this year. The worker can still consult the number through the FGTS application.

And, in the last case, if the worker prefers not to receive the amount at all, all the money will automatically return to the FGTS accounts on December 15th.