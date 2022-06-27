Abortion at 11: ‘I felt like nothing’, says girl’s mother – 06/27/2022 – Daily life

The mother of the 11-year-old child who became pregnant after being a victim of rape in Santa Catarina criticized the conduct of judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer in an interview with Rede Globo’s “Fantástico”, aired this Sunday (26).

The magistrate induced the girl to give up the legal abortion, asking the victim if she would “bear” keeping the pregnancy “a little longer”, as revealed by a report on the website The Intercept Brasil. In cases of sexual violence, the Penal Code allows for an abortion to be performed regardless of the week of pregnancy and without requiring a court authorization. At the time, the pregnancy was past 22 weeks.

“I should answer for her [durante a audiência], is an immature child. I felt like nothing because I couldn’t make the decision for my daughter’s life, I cried, I despaired, I screamed inside the forum. They even called me unbalanced,” the mother said in the interview.

Without showing her face or being identified, as a way of preserving the girl’s identity, the mother commented on the hearing, held in May. On the occasion, the judge and prosecutor Mirela Dutra Alberton, from the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina, tried to induce the child to give up the abortion.

Both proposed that she maintain the pregnancy for “a week or two more” to increase the chance of the fetus surviving. Prosecutor Alberton said: “We only kept your belly for a week or two more, because for him to have a chance to survive longer, he needs to take the medication for the lung to fully form.”

“If they wanted to preserve my daughter so much, it was something that shouldn’t have been asked of her. I think I should answer for her, not her,” the mother told TV.

The conduct of the judge and the prosecutor are being investigated by the CNJ (National Council of Justice), the Internal Affairs Department of the TJ-SC (Santa Catarina Court of Justice), the National Internal Affairs Department of the Public Ministry and the Internal Affairs Department of the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina.

The case arrived at the Santa Catarina Court of Justice after the child was referred by the Guardianship Council to the University Hospital of Florianópolis for an abortion. The medical team refused to perform the procedure, claiming that the pregnancy was longer than 22 weeks.

A technical norm of the Ministry of Health, which does not have the force of law, states that abortion is not recommended after this period and advises to limit admission to care from 20 weeks. For specialists, the guideline confuses and can harm medical conduct, since the law does not define any limits for the procedure in situations where it is authorized.

In Brazil, abortion is allowed in cases of rape, risk to the mother and fetal anencephaly – the latter was guaranteed by a decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in 2012.

After the repercussion of the case, the Federal Public Ministry recommended that the hospital perform the abortion. According to the agency, the pregnancy was terminated last Wednesday.

THE Sheet could not contact the magistrate or the prosecutor.

In an interview with Diário Catarinense, the magistrate said that she is not against abortion, but that in this case the deadline for carrying it out has passed. “The word abortion has a concept and this concept is up to 22 weeks. This concept is from the WHO [Organização Mundial da Saúde] and the Ministry of Health”, he said.

Asked about her speech at the hearing, prosecutor Alberton told The Intercept that she made it “in the sense of clarifying the consequences of the procedure for terminating the pregnancy, since the advanced state of the pregnancy made extrauterine life possible.”

Regarding the WHO definition, Professor Eloísa Machado de Almeida, from FGV Direito SP, told Sheet which is not valid as a norm.

“The WHO and Ministry of Health guidelines serve to guide the creation of general public policies in order to preserve, in an ideal scenario, women’s rights. They are not guidelines, therefore, that restrict rights and cannot be interpreted that way” , says.