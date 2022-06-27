Abortion: The companies that will pay for employee travel to terminate a pregnancy in the US

Big companies including Disney, JP Morgan and Meta (owner of Facebook) have told employees they will cover travel expenses for abortions as millions of American women now have restricted access to the procedure.

In a landmark decision, the United States Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion on Friday (6/24) when reviewing the ruling in the “Roe v Wade” case.

This paved the way for US states to ban the procedure.

Other companies, such as Amazon, had already announced similar measures.

