Acer Notebook with Ryzen 7 4800H and GTX 1650 on sale – All in Technology

Acer Notebook with Ryzen 7 4800H and GTX 1650 on sale

Raju Singh 10 hours ago

Are you looking for a powerful notebook to enjoy your games without slowdowns? In this case, the Acer Nitro 5 Notebook with AMD chip is an excellent alternative. And today, this model has a super discount for R$ 4436 in cash or R$ 4769 in up to 8 installments on your credit card!

Equipped with a Rysen 7 processor that has a maximum clock speed of 4.2 GHz, the Acer Nitro 5 offers better performance than a notebook with i7 10750H. There is also a Geforce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card along with 8GB of RAM (expandable up to 32GB) and a 512GB SSD.

In terms of construction, Acer has added a 15.6-inch panel with Full HD+ resolution support for 144 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the notebook includes other highlights such as 3-cell battery, integrated webcam with HD resolution (1280 x 720) and a backlit keyboard to complete the set!

Main features:

ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 4800H Octa-core 4.2 GHz
Video cardGeforce GTX 1650 TI 4GB GDDR6
RAM memory8 GB DDR4
Storage512 SSD
KeyboardStandard BR Numeric Touchpad
Screen15.6 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080)
Drums3 cells
Weight2,5kg
SystemWindows 11
audioDTS X Ultra
dimensions36.3×2.3×25.5 cm

As a special offer, the Acer Nitro 5 laptop with AMD chip is a great investment for gamers. However, follow the steps below exactly to receive the best price:

1 – Install the Americanas App
2- Open the link below and choose to open with App Americanas
3- Discount

On the payment screen use the coupon: NOTE10
Value appears after entering the coupon!

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

