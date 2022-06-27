Actor’s Daughter Says She Had Abortion Years After Rape

Ireland Baldwin, 26, the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, said she had an abortion to terminate a pregnancy and was raped a few years earlier as a teenager.

Ireland decided to share what happened on TikTok after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling that regulated abortion across the country.

“I’m only now sharing my story because I want other women to feel supported and loved, whether they want to share their own story or not,” Ireland began.

I’m not here to tell that story today, but I was raped as a teenager and was completely unconscious when it happened, and it changed the course of the rest of my life. I never told anyone at the time, not for years. The only person who knew was a nurse who treated me soon after. And I didn’t even tell my boyfriend at the time. Not for my parents. Nobody. Ireland Baldwin

The model said she kept the traumatic experience largely to herself “for years” and it led to drinking, self-medication and some toxic relationships.

“Seeing so many other brave women sharing their stories made me wonder what my life would have been like had I been pregnant and had I had to raise a baby during what I was going through at the time. Remember, I have medical resources, money and support. that many women don’t have access to. It would have been just traumatizing and impossible,” Ireland said.

The model, then, says that she became pregnant years after a boyfriend and opted for an abortion.

“Fast forward to another time in my life, when I had a boyfriend and got pregnant. At that point, I would say we were very unhappy together. And he made it clear that he would never want kids or marriage. He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship. I chose to have an abortion because I know exactly what it’s like to be born between two people who hated each other.”

Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? It might be. Maybe not. But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving, supportive partner, would not work for me. I chose myself, and I would choose myself again. Life is yours, the choice is yours . Ireland Baldwin

The model received support in the comments for sharing her experience.

In Brazil, last weekend, actress Klara Castanho told on social media that she delivered a baby that was the result of rape for legal adoption.