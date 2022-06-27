After controversy with Zé Neto, Anitta will earn with tattoo on the anus

The singer Anitta, 29, will take advantage of the controversy created by the countryman Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, around his tattoo on his anus to “make money”.

During a press conference with journalists, before performing at Rock in Rio Lisboa, in Portugal, the artist was asked about the controversy and how, unintentionally, her tattoo was responsible for exposing cases of suspicious hiring of country singers, being that now some of them are in the sights of the Public Ministry.

According to Anitta, she is not happy that there is a “fight between different rhythms” and between artists of different genres, but since Zé Neto has added fuel to the fire, she will take the opportunity to increase her bank account even more, and will launch a product related to tattoo on the anus, without specifying exactly what it is about or release date.

“Look, I was blown away. [com essa polêmica]. I hate this fight between rhythms and artists. I think music has to bring people together,” he declared.[Porém], I took advantage of this to make money. I’m going to launch a product. I will use this to earn a ‘plus plus’. The people took advantage of it, and now I’m going to take advantage of it too. At this time [quando eu lançar o produto]I will talk more about my tattoo”, he added.

Understand

In March 2021, Anitta made the news by showing a photo of her getting a tattoo on her anus. Recently, the topic came back to the fore after countryman Zé Neto pinned the funkeira’s free will, and ended up triggering a crisis in the country side, which hit his co-worker Gusttavo Lima squarely. Subsequently, the funkeira pinned Cristiano’s musical partner for the fuss caused by his “tattoo in the tororó”.

To record the art in her intimate region, the singer hired tattoo artist Lucas Maffei for the job. THE splashthe professional said that, initially, he was sought out by the artist to touch up other arts that she already has on her body, but the carioca chose to make a new one, this time on the buttocks.

According to Maffei, the tattoo made by Anitta is “quite painful”, but the position that the singer was in, on all fours, “contributed” to the procedure being carried out successfully.

crisis in the sertanejo

Zé Neto took aim at Anitta’s intimate tattoo and ended up hitting the country singers directly, which caused a crisis among artists of the genre.

After Cristiano’s musical partner provoked Anitta, dozens of suspicious contracts appeared on social media between sertanejos and several cities for the realization of very expensive shows, paid with public money. Among others, Gusttavo Lima, Wesley Safadão and Xand Avião had presentations canceled by court order and other contracts are under investigation by the Public Ministry.