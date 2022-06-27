After discovering Belo’s lovers, Gracyanne Barbosa ‘releases the verb’

Gracyanne Barbosa is always in the spotlight alongside Belo.

On Thursday (16th), Gracyanne Barbosa used social networks to ‘let the word go’ on his famous companion. Is that the digital influencer said that Beautiful ends up with your money and moved the web.

When posting to your Instagram Stories, Gracyanne Barbosa shared a video where he shows 4 things that end up with your money. “Show 4 things that ruin your money”wrote the fitness muse.

KNOW MORE! After discovering Belo’s lovers, Gracyanne Barbosa vents and puts the singer against the wall: ‘Nothing else’

And soon after, she showed her 3 dogs and her husband, who just laughed at the end of the video. In the caption of the publication, Gracyanne just wrote. “But it’s worth”, shot the wife of Beautiful.

The publication garnered many likes and several comments, both from fans and celebrities, who joked about the situation. “The last one is the one that spends the most”wrote a fan of Gracyanne. As well as another user, who also left a comment. “Love it! I thought a fitness list would come”.

LOVERS OF BEAUTY

The couple have been together since 2009, where Gracyanne Barbosa he also faces uproar from people who try at all costs to create intrigue in his relationship with the pagodeiro.

In a recent interview for the program TV Famegives Rede TV!, Gracyanne opened his heart and declared that on his social networks there are many comments from women claiming that they are lovers of the singer. For her own mental health, she said she ignores all “enemies”.

“There really are a lot of rumors, I lose count of how many photos I get from concerts [com outras mulheres]”, said the fitness muse, who confessed to being uncomfortable, but doesn’t take it any further.

“If I go after everyone who is Belo’s lover, I won’t do anything else”, detonated. Thus, Gracyanne revealed that there are many women trying to disrupt her marriage with Belo, but she doesn’t give a damn and remains firm and strong with her husband.