After kissing, Pat and Moa make a decision

In the next chapters of face and courageChiquinho (Guilherme Tavares) will suffer a fall from the stairs that will leave him in a state that will need to go to the hospital. Moa (Marcelo Serrado) will be terrified of the situation of the heir.

Worried about Rebeca (Mariana Santos), who can use the situation in court when she is fighting for her son’s custody, the stunt double will soon be comforted by Pat (Paolla Oliveira), who will appear on site to support her friend.

At some point, an atmosphere will arise between the two and a passionate kiss will happen. Soon an embarrassment will take over the couple, who will decide to pretend that nothing happened and never bring it up again.

Cara e Coragem is created and written by Claudia Souto with artistic direction by Natalia Grimberg. The work is written with Isadora Wilkinson, Julia Laks and Zé Dasilva. The general direction is by Adriano Melo with direction by Oscar Francisco, Cadu França, Mayara Aguiar and Matheus Malafaia. The production is by Mônica Fernandes and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

