After Pantanal, which other soap operas deserve a remake on Globo?

The success of the new version of “Pantanal”, broadcast in prime time on TV Globo, has generated expectations about what the channel’s next remake will be. In the trunk of soap operas from Globo, Rede Manchete, TV Tupi and even from Mexico’s Televisa, there is no lack of success stories that, by gaining modern super productions, can win over the new generation and repeat the success of the plot that is on the air.

See which soap operas Globo could revive:

“Roque Santeiro” (1985)

Like “Pantanal”, “Roque Santeiro” (TV Globo) has a dose of fantasy and charismatic characters that marked an era. Set in the fictional town of Asa Branca, it tells the story of Roque Santeiro (José Wilker), a hero sanctified by the locals, who would have died defending the city’s inhabitants. He, however, is alive, and the anticipation of his return divides the city.

Some benefit from his disappearance and “myth”, such as the powerful farmer Sinhozinho Malta (Lima Duarte), who has an affair with Santeiro’s alleged widow, Porcina (Regina Duarte). Others await his return to end the farce that deceives the residents of Asa Branca, such as Father Albano (Cláudio Cavalcanti). Another mystery haunts the city: the appearance of a werewolf on a full moon night.

Regina Duarte and Lima Duarte played Viúva Porcina and Sinhozinho Malta in Roque Santeiro (1985) Image: Reproduction

“Tieta” (1989)

How about an unconventional protagonist? In the fictional Santana do Agreste, Tieta (Betty Faria) is kicked out of the house by her father, who is bothered by her liberal behavior and listens to the gossip of his other daughter, Perpétua (Joana Fomm).

She then goes to live in São Paulo and returns 25 years later, rich and extravagant, with the intention of taking revenge on her family and those who mistreated her. When she arrives in the small town, a mass is being held in her memory. Tieta, of course, surprises everyone with his return. A scene that was amazing at the time and still has great potential to excite the viewer in a remake.

Actress Betty Faria in a scene from the soap opera “Tieta”, from 1989. Image: Disclosure

“Scrap Queen” (1990)

Another success that had Regina Duarte as the protagonist, “Rainha da Sucata” (TV Globo) takes place in São Paulo and portrays the rise of the nouveau riche among the elite of São Paulo. Maria do Carmo (Duarte) has humble origins, but prospers with her father’s business, who is a junkyard salesman.

She then marries Edu (Tony Ramos), a young man from a traditional family who despised her in her youth. In return, he will help the decadent Figueroa, who are on the verge of bankruptcy. In her new home, however, Maria do Carmo is pursued by Laurinha (Glória Menezes), wife of Edu’s father. Class struggle, social ascension, fun catchphrases (“I’m going to put this building in the chon!”)… “Queen of Scrap” has everything to be a “hit” again.

Regina Duarte as Maria do Carmo in ‘Queen of Scrap’, by Rede Globo Image: Collection/Globo

“The Cattle King” (1996)

A classic Romeo and Juliet story set against the backdrop of the coffee cycle in Brazil. “O Rei do Gado” portrays the romance between rancher Bruno Mezenga (Antonio Fagundes) and rural worker Luana Berdinazi (Patricia Pillar), descendants of rival families of Italian immigrants.

To please the fans of “Pantanal”, this telenovela also has two phases. Furthermore, this was the first time that a telenovela addressed agrarian reform and the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), topics that are still very current.

Patrícia Pillar as Luana in ‘O Rei do Gado’ Image: Disclosure

“Xica da Silva” (1996)

Taís Araújo played his first prominent role in the production of Rede Manchete. The telenovela is based on the story of Chica da Silva, the daughter of a Portuguese man with an enslaved woman, who was manumitted and ascended in the 18th century, when racism was the “rule” in society.

It would be interesting to see how Globo would adapt “Xica da Silva”, a soap opera that has an attractive plot and tells part of the history of Brazil, but which is also loaded with strong scenes of violence and sex. Taís Araújo herself has already said that the soap opera deserves a remake: “I had a very naturalized look 25 years ago, and I think we deserve to look again at this story, this woman”, she said, in an interview with “TV Fama”. (TV network!).

Victor Wagner and Taís Araújo in Xica da Silva, from Rede Manchete Image: Reproduction/Rede Manchete

“Terra Nostra” (1999)

Starring Ana Paula Arósio and Thiago Lacerda, “Terra Nostra” takes place between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century. The soap opera tells the story of Giuliana and Matteo, Italian immigrants who meet and fall in love on a ship bound for Brazil. Amidst the confusion of landing at the Port of Santos, however, the “lovebirds” get lost and go their separate ways.

A remake with new technologies and a more generous budget would certainly bring audiences beautiful shots of the coffee farms and the crusade across the ocean of Italian immigrants. A curiosity: “Terra Nostra” was one of Globo’s best-selling soap operas abroad, having been shown in more than 80 countries.

Giuliana (Ana Paula Arósio) and Matteo (Thiago Lacerda) form the couple of Italian immigrants protagonists of ‘Terra Nostra’ Image: Publicity/Globo

Bonus: “Maria do Bairro” (1995)

This telenovela is Mexican and was extensively rerun by SBT, but it also deserves a remake made by Globo, which even makes the original version available on Globoplay. “Maria do Bairro” tells the story of Maria (Thalía), a poor girl who goes to live with a rich family after the death of her godmother. She falls in love with Luís Fernando de la Vega, son of the patriarch who took her in. And this is just the beginning, because the novel is full of twists.

A remake would give new life to the production, which has an emblematic villain, the merciless Soraya Montenegro (Itati Cantoral), a rocambolesque plot and many scenes worthy of a beautiful Mexican drama.