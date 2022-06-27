After receiving Pix from Fla, P. Sousa walks to train a new team and possible fate is exposed

The red-black fan is disappointed with Flamengo’s season. The expectation was that with the arrival of the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, the team would be able to correct what ended up not working in 2021. But what was seen throughout the games was a picture far from what was expected. The loss of the title from Carioca to Fluminense and the sequence of negative results in the Brazilian Championship resulted in the Paulo Sousa exchanges for Dorival Júnior.

When the Portuguese came to the Urubu team, it was necessary to pay a fine to the Polish team, where the coach worked. After paying around R$ 2 million to the Federation, the Rio de Janeiro team signed a contract with the professional containing a fine of more than triple the amount. The end of history the flamenguistas already know: PS fired and receiving something around R$ 7.5 million from termination of the Club. Now unemployed, Paulo Sousa would already have a new destination on the radar.

According to information from OnSportFM radio, the Egypt national team puts the coach as the priority for the Egyptian team. The professional would have the mission to command the team of Mohamed Salah, captain and shirt 10 of the cast. This would be the third national team that Paulo Sousa would work with, because, in addition to being coach of Poland, he also participated in the technical commission of Felipão in Portugal.

O Egypt failed to qualify for the World Cup of Qatar later this year. In one of the most difficult classification formats for the World Cup, Africa puts teams to face each other in the knockout stage in the last phase. With that, Salah’s team ended up catching Senegal in the final confrontation. Being one of the best teams on the continent, current champion of the African Cup of Nations, it was Sadio Mané’s team that got the spot for the FIFA tournament.

In case of confirmation in the deal, this will be the second time that Paulo Sousa will have the responsibility of training a world-class player in selection. In Poland, the coach had Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. After leaving the team on the eve of the World Cup qualifiers, Lewa spoke out against PS, saying he was “incredulous and shocked” with the decision.