Aline Borges, aka Zuleika, says she also had a toxic relationship

Is Zuleica a rival to Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira)? Never! That’s what actress Aline Borges, responsible for playing the second wife of Tenório (Murilo Benício) in the remake of “Pantanal” (TV Globo), defends. in conversation with splash, the 47-year-old actress from Rio says she doesn’t see female rivalry between the farmer’s wives.

I think the relationship (between Zuleica and Maria Bruaca) is beautiful. What are we used to seeing in trios? That the two women will break their dick to be with this man, but in the case of the two of them, that doesn’t happen. They will not compete.

Tenório’s toxic attitudes against Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) on the farm and Zuleica, who lives in the city with her children, generate indignation among viewers who comment on Bruno Luperi’s plot on Twitter. Like the characters, Aline says that she has been through an abusive relationship in her youth.

“I’m 47 years old and I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my relationships. In my youth, I had relationships that I look back on today and ask myself: why did I submit to this? I’m an intelligent and forward woman, but somewhere my self-esteem must have been hurt. I didn’t need that, but by choice, I was in that situation. I lived a toxic situation, violence, machismo and oppression. Me allowed me to live in a relationship like that for 2 years”, he recalls.

For her, the soap opera has the role of showing what happens to many women and can inspire positive transformations. “How many women today are watching the soap opera and identifying themselves so much with Bruaca, with Zuleica and saying: ‘I don’t want this for myself’. Art has that power”, she thinks.

“May we women understand our power and don’t lower our heads to any man May there be no more room for rivalry. Thanks to feminism, we see that we need to hold hands. When Zuleica holds hands with Maria Bruaca in the telenovela, she is telling Brazil that we need to be together. So, we go further”, he adds.

Because Zuleica entered the plot halfway through the plot and Maria Bruaca was popular, Aline thought that the character would suffer rejection from the public, but that was not what happened in her view.

“I thought the public would want to throw a stone at the Zuleika because Mari Bru is Brazil’s sweetheart — she has a magnetism in its history and in the construction of Bel (Isabel Teixeira), to which I take my hat off, she is a very potent and visceral artist. But when the zuleica opened his mouth to defend this woman, people liked it. They want to see women coming together. If I had them rivaling, it would be more of the same,” she opines.

Why does Zuleica accept Tenório?

After studying Zuleica’s story, the actress says she understands the reasons that lead the character, even though she is an empowered woman, to relate to Tenório, a card-carrying sexist.

“For me, it was difficult when I got the script and started reading… How would I defend this character knowing that she is so self-possessed, but she is in this relationship? There is a plot from the past, which is yet to be revealed, he arrived at the most fragile moment of the character’s life”, he adds.

“Despite being politically correct, sensible, empathetic and f*ck, she’s not a perfect girl. She’s a human being like any other, who makes mistakes and hits. Tenório is the result of a wrong choice in the past. She just lived life with this man precisely because he is not present all the time, he has this tourist presence”.

For Aline, Tenório is the representation of the “garbage man” as he is sexist, prejudiced, racist and individualistic.

Tenório is all bad. We have ‘zillions’ of Tenórios near us. It’s not just in fiction that there is this white, racist man at the top of the pyramid, who thinks he’s fucked, who thinks he’s to be served because women are inferior.

Tenório has two families in ‘Pantanal’; in one of them, he has three children with Zuleica Image: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

Racism on the agenda

Unlike the 1990 version, written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, the remake brings Zuleica’s family composed of black people to debate racism in society.

“Bruno Luperi choosing a black family to bring light to racial issues is of paramount importance. It is not in every work that we see this happening. We do not have equality in TV, in audiovisual and in the spaces of power. racist, where blacks are excluded. And people find it difficult to see that. As long as they think it’s mi mi mi, we don’t walk”, he vents.

“We need to deconstruct racism through school, politics and art. The way I use my voice to fight racism today will only bring results, perhaps, for my granddaughters. came before me: Neusa Borges, Ruth de Souza, Zezé Motta, Chica Xavier, Abdias do Nascimento”, he adds.

“Found” on Instagram

During the conversation with splash, Aline explained that author Bruno Luperi saw her for the first time on Instagram. She auditioned for the telenovela almost at the same time as the auditions for “Verdades Secretas”, but because the plots were shot at different times, she was able to participate in both productions.

“Bruno told me he created an Instagram to look for actors. He saw a video of me and my daughter talking about the culture and history of turbans. He said that when he saw that video, he found Zuleica… You see how representation is important. I use social media to show who I am, my struggle, the causes I believe in”, he concludes.