Amazon Prime Video Only Made One Order About Herogasm

Streaming platform only had one requirement!

the awaited herogasm (or supersurbain Portuguese) finally happened in the boys. With the episode bringing naughtiness, a lot of violence and high doses of inappropriate content, the creator of the series, Eric Kripkeexplains that they had to meet a requirement of the Amazon Prime Video.

In an interview for the VarietyKripke said the only comment they got from Prime Video was that they couldn’t forget about the supers orgy.

“The only comment we got from Amazon, which was a good comment, was, ‘At all times, we need to understand that this is a superhero orgy and not just any orgy,’” explained. “We actually added a lot of jokes and visual effects after that. Like, I love that there’s a Starlight vibrator just passing through the party. That wasn’t in the script or the scene. It was added with special effects later. We had a lot of moments like that, which are just things happening in the background.”

