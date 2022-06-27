AMD FSR 2.0 now has plugin for Unreal Engine 4 and 5

The new version of the technology can be easily applied to any project that uses Epic Games engines

Next to the beginning of Availability of open source FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) technology, AMD recently took another important step towards facilitating technology adoption. In the celebration of one year of the first version of the technology, the company also started to offer a plugin that facilitates the adoption of the latest release in games built on Unreal Engine 4 and 5.

According to the company, this process can take up to 4 weeks of work for games that don’t have vectors configured to work with upscale systems. However, those that have already been adapted to solutions like NVIDIA’s DLSS should require less effort, as much of the work done on this can be repurposed.

As the Unreal Engine already has native temporal upscale capabilities, FSR 2.0 implementation can be done through a dedicated plugin. However, the company warns that games that already had implementations of the AMD FidelityFX-CAS will need to turn the technology off before adopting the latest solution.

AMD Provides Rich Documentation to Developers

The entire process of how to adopt AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 is explained by the developer on the GPUOpen website, where it offers the technology’s open source archives. By clicking on this link, developers who already work with Unreal Engine can check it out. instructions for the plugin configuration process and onboarding instructions, among other important information.

According to the company, one of the main advantages of its technology is not relying on machine learning solutions to work. While rivals such as NVIDIA claim that this results in lower quality images, comparisons made to the few games that already support FSR 2.0 show quite impressive results.

For consumers, the main advantage comes from the fact that it is not necessary to have a GPU with specialized hardware (such as the RTX line) to gain access to the upscale system. The latest version of AMD technology is now present in 20 games and should soon be applied to titles developed for the Xbox Series X|S.

Source: VideoCardz