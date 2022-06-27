Ana Marcela Cunha is two-time 5km world champion | water marathon

Ana Marcela Cunha won, this Monday, the gold medal in the 5km open water race of the World Championship, which is being held in Budapest, Hungary. It is the 13th medal won by her in the history of the competition, the sixth in the 5km distance, and the second gold, as she had won the race in 2019. The silver went to the French Angelie Murer and the bronze to the Italian Giulia Gabbriellishi. Another Brazilian, Viviane Jungblut, finished in seventh place.

– Amazingly, the mental side is very important, I was very strong in my head. Today’s test is fast compared to what I’m used to. I think the experience brings a cold blood to make a smooth test, I took the front and managed to take it to the end. It wasn’t exactly what my coach asked for, but I had to make decisions during the race. I left with this medal, it was a lot of head and coldness – said the champion.

It is Ana Marcela Cunha’s 13th medal in World Championships. With this Monday’s title are six golds (5km in 2019/22 and 25km in 2011/15/17/19), two silvers (for teams and in the 10km in 2013) and five bronzes (5km in 2010/13/17 and 10km in 2015/17). Here it is worth noting that the bronze medal in 2010 was in an open water World Championship only (competition now extinct), while all the other podiums were in the Watersports World Championship.

This collection could grow even more in Budapest, since Ana Marcela will still compete in the 10km, a distance that is her priority, on Wednesday, and in the 25km, in which she already has the fourth championship of the race, which will be on Thursday.

The Brazilian women had already achieved great results in the pool, in the first week of the Water Sports World Cup. There were six finals, a historic record for them, exactly with Vivivane Jungblut as the highlight, seventh in the 1500m and eighth in the 800m.

ANA MARCELA’S MEDALS AT THE WORLD CUP

🥇25km 2011 (Shanghai, China)

🥇25km 2015 (Kazan, Russia)

🥇25km 2017 (Budapest, Hungary)

🥇5km 2019 (Gwangju, South Korea)

🥇25km 2019 (Gwangju, South Korea)

🥇5km 2022 (Budapest, Hungary)

🥈10km 2013 (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

🥈Teams 2013 (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

🥉5km 2010 (Open Water World Cup, not Water Sports – Roberval, Canada)

🥉5km 2013 (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

🥉10km 2015 (Kazan, Russia)

🥉5km 2017 (Budapest, Hungary)

🥉10km 2017 (Budapest, Hungary)

The peloton that dominated the race from the first kilometer onwards was formed by the Australian Moesha Johnson, the Dutch Sharon Van Rouwendaal, the Brazilian Ana Marcela Cunha, the Italians Giulia Gabbriellishi and Givera Taudecci, the French Aurelie Murer and the other Brazilian in the race, Viviane Jungblut.

In the second half of the race, Ana Marcela took the lead by leaving Moesha Johnson behind, but always with the peloton close behind, less than a second away: Aurelie Murer side by side, and a little behind the two Italians, Sharon Van Rouwendaal, Moesha Johnson and Viviane Jungblut. The Spanish Maria de Valdes, the Germans Leonie Beck and Jeanette Spiwoks and the Japanese Yukimi Moriyama were also in the group.

On the last lap of the circuit (1.6km), Ana Marcela took the lead in order not to lose more. Although pursued by almost a dozen athletes, the Brazilian did not feel the pressure and remained in the lead. She won with authority.