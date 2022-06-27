Analysis: full of embezzlement, Botafogo shows weaknesses in defeat with 28% ball possession | botafogo

Entering the field with three defenders does not necessarily mean a defensive team. But what was seen on Sunday afternoon, in the defeat of Botafogo to Fluminense by 1 to 0 at Nilton Santos, was a team dominated by the opponent. With few passes exchanged, the team led by Vítor Severino – Luís Castro was sent off in the previous round – almost didn’t see the color of the ball, especially in the second half.

The 28% possession of the ball was the lowest number for Botafogo in the entire Brazilian Championship. Even when they had a player less for almost the entire match against Internacional, the team managed to keep the ball more. In last Sunday’s classic, the accuracy of the passes and the number of times the team hit passes was only greater than in the previous match, when they played with 10 players for about 100 minutes.

Botafogo having barely touched the ball doesn’t match what was the beginning of the game. In some moments, mainly when Fluminense started playing from the defense, Bota managed to press and came to choke the tricolor defense. In the times that this happened, Flu still managed to get out playing, but it showed some difficulties and it seemed that if the alvinegra pressure continued it could bring results.

Botafogo's midfield didn't work, but Del Piage saved himself and was Botafogo's best

But that’s not what happened. Gradually, the Botafogo team went further and further back, where they defended with a line of five players and became increasingly cornered. One of the few highlights of the team in this game was the high number of tackles. Of the 32 performed in the match, seven were by Del Piage, who left the field exhausted. On the other hand, Tchê Tchê did not have any computed.

As much as it gave space to the Fluminense team and couldn’t hold the ball, the Botafogo team didn’t give up so many spaces when the opponent was close to the area. The alvinegra defense avoided the kick with quality of the tricolor team, so much so that Gatito Fernández did not make any difficult save.

From a certain moment, it seemed that Botafogo was just waiting for the final whistle of the referee to win a point in the classic. The team closed and could not go out for the game as it was suffocated by the marking of Fluminense already in the attack field.

However, it wasn’t like that all the time. Botafogo even generated some dangerous moves against Fluminense, especially in the initial stage. Matheus Nascimento and Vinícius Lopes arrived with a chance to open the scoring, but the kicks didn’t come out with the proper aim or force.

Before the goal conceded by Botafogo, the team came to scare. As if playing for a ball, he got the chance he wanted so badly when Saravia was thrown at the baseline. The cross from the white winger on the right was very strong and Erison – who had passed the ball a little – tried to complete it with a header, but, unbalanced, sent it over the goal.

A few minutes later, Manoel got ahead of Carli and Cuesta, left Gatito and Saravia on the ground, and completed with a great goal. The final score was even cheap, given the volume of play presented by Fluminense, who dominated Botafogo.

Of course, it must be taken into account that Bota had considerable absences, as a totally different midfield from the team that beat Internacional. On the other hand, dominance can serve as a lesson for the team. If you couldn’t face Palmeiras, you also can’t succumb to a classic and practically not be able to go out on the counterattacks.

With the defeat, Botafogo lost three positions in the classification and is now the 10th place in the Brasileirão. The next match for the competition will be against Red Bull Bragantino, next Monday, at 20h (Brasília), away from home. Before that, Bota enters the field for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, next Thursday, at 7 pm, against América-MG, at Independência.

