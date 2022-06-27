Aneel will hold an auction that foresees up to R$ 15.3 billion in investments | Brazil

Pixabay 13 lots of power transmission lines will be offered

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will auction next Thursday (30) 13 lots of energy transmission lines. The companies that obtain the concession will be responsible for building, operating and maintaining the lines, which have a total length of 5,425 kilometers and a capacity of 6,180 mega-volt-amperes (MVA).

The auction will take place at 10 am at the B3 headquarters in São Paulo. The concession contracts are scheduled to be signed on September 30, and the winning companies will have terms of 42 to 60 months to start commercial operation of the transmission lines. Aneel predicts that the concession contracts will generate R$ 15.3 billion in investments, generating 31,697 direct jobs.

The development lots are located in 13 states: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rondônia, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Sergipe.

The largest lot and which should generate more jobs is number 2, which crosses the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo in a route of 1,700 kilometers. The lot is intended to expand the transmission capacity of the northern region of Minas Gerais and, if implemented, should employ 9,800 people.

The bidding dispute will be based on the Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) value. When there is more than one proposal for the same lot, the one that proposes the lowest annual revenue amount will win.

Bidders must deposit a bid guarantee to Aneel in the amount of 1% of the estimated investment, valid for 120 days or more after the auction and renewable for another 60 days.

To sign the concession contract, the winning bidder must replace the previous guarantee with one corresponding to 5%, 7.5% or 10% of the expected investment value, depending on the discount offered in the auction.