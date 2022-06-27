Anitta closes Rock in Rio Lisbon under strong political tension – 06/26/2022 – Illustrated

The sky was still clear when Anitta, enjoying the sound of the hit “Vai Malandra” and riding a motorcycle, repeated the entry that won over the American audience at the Coachella festival in April in another show. This Sunday, the 26th, the audience was still from another country, but this time they spoke the same language as the singer.

The presentation made on the last day of Rock in Rio Lisboa only came before that of rapper Post Malone, responsible for closing the first edition of the event since the pandemic began, but it was the only one to get loud choruses from the European audience, much more restrained than than the Brazilian.

The hits and collaborations that the singer made in her endeavor through other territories in Latin America, the United States and Europe in recent years went down well in the presentation, but what really took off on Anitta’s night were the songs that made her grow in the country where she was born. .

Sertanejo, brega and the various funk beats explored by her throughout her career governed the show that made Rock in Rio a Brazilian corner in Europe for just over an hour.

But the presence of Brazil at the festival extrapolated Anitta’s songs — and also those of other Brazilians invited to the edition, such as Ney Matogrosso, Rebecca, Johnny Hooker and Francisco, el Hombre.

Topics such as elections, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), deforestation in the Amazon and the murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips in the region also frequently popped up in Cidade do Rock on the last weekend of presentations, although Roberta Medina, responsible for Portuguese edition of the event, say you don’t believe that politics is done this way.

“I think politics is done with conversation and not on stage”, he said, in an interview on Saturday, 25th. “At Rock in Rio we see artists exploring the opportunity to face a crowd, to reverberate for an entire country . It’s more for the art than for the political position, nobody can make a political defense on stage”. She, however, said that the only direction the festival gave to the bands was for them to put on a good show.

But even on Anitta’s stage the theme appeared when her ballet repeated the cry of “Out, Bolsonaro” made at Coachella. In an interview given to Brazilian and Portuguese journalists before the show, the singer also spoke about the Amazon. “The Amazon is our country’s greatest treasure, and people treat it like nothing. It is unacceptable that this place is dangerous for people to visit,” she said.

Earlier the same day, Pernambuco-born Johnny Hooker also called for the present to leave power and accused him of having purposely delayed the delivery of vaccines against Covid-19 in the country, in addition to waving a towel with Lula’s face — a repeat what Pabllo Vittar did at Lollapalooza Brasil this year.

Also on Saturday, Ney Matogrosso put on a show without verbal manifestations, but with a reverence for videos of indigenous people that passed on his screen. Like Hooker, the Francisco group, el Hombre was more explicit when singing his songs “Bolso Nada” and “Arranca a Cabeça do Rei”, which asks for Bolsonaro’s head from the vote.

Offstage, people in the audience also shouted against the president in all presentations by artists from Brazil on the last weekend of the event – ​​the same movement seen in the last edition of Lollapalooza, but this time extrapolating Brazilian borders.

