Anitta is scared to find out that her uncle took a serious attitude with her new boyfriend

anita is more in love than ever Murda Beatz. The artist traveled to Europe because of her new tour and ended up taking her whole family to Portugal, the only country that people hadn’t been to yet. The singer’s boyfriend is also at the scene and was scared by the situation.

Without speaking Portuguese, the producer has been through a few good times to talk to the artist’s uncles, cousins ​​and mother. But a very smart relative managed to make an exchange with Murda and the singer’s boyfriend got a default like that. Not knowing how the dollar exchange rate is, the boy exchanged 20 Canadian dollars for 20 reais.

“Look at my uncle! Exchanged twenty Canadian dollars for twenty reais! Look that! He took it and said: ‘change twenty with twenty?’. And he believed! The blow has been dealt.” commented Anitta in stories. “Now he only knows how to say: ‘I don’t have money’”, joked.

She also talked about the emotion of taking the whole family to Portugal during the Euro Tour. “Fulfilling this family’s dream of coming to Portugal! My mother has already come, but now the family has fulfilled the dream. When I brought my mother, I still didn’t have the money to bring all these people here, there are a lot of people”, vibrated.

Anitta despairs after losing suitcase with costumes

Anitta landed in France to hold an event and discovered that a giant suitcase with all the costumes was lost. In stories, she said that the airline did not find any luggage, even though it was quite large.

“We sent a trunk with costumes from all over the world to be more organized with everything. The suitcase with all the show clothes is gone. No clothes for ballet, no clothes for me. The airline can’t find it. I don’t know how not to find a huge suitcase full of tape and identification. Clothes for every show.”

A few hours later, after fans mobilized to search, the airline found the luggage and apologized for what had happened.

