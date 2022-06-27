Anitta says at Rock in Rio that the Amazon is no man’s land – 06/26/2022 – Illustrated

Anitta, who this Sunday (26) will be performing one of the most awaited concerts at Rock in Rio Lisboa, spoke, in a conversation with the press shortly before going on stage, about the dangers of denouncing environmental crimes that happen in the Amazon region, days after the death of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips.

“For those who are from Portugal and have never been to Brazil: the Amazon is no man’s land, it’s a big mess. Everything happens there, nobody sees anything, it’s something that needs attention,” he said.

“Whoever exposes himself to speak ends up dead, ends up with the tortured family, ends up shutting up. And if he comes to kill me, he’ll have to put up with the haunting that I’ll become later. The Amazon is the great treasure of our country, and people treat it like nothing. It is unacceptable that this place is dangerous for people to visit.”

The singer also spoke about the CPI of the sertanejos, which began after a controversy involving the tattoo she made in the region of the anus. “Look, I was blown away. I hate this business of fighting between rhythms, fighting between artists, for me music has to unite people, it doesn’t have to disunite”, she said.

“But I took advantage of it to make money, so I’ll only talk about my tattoo when I launch a product next month”, he announced, suggesting that he will take advantage of the controversy to launch a product with his name. “I’m going to use this to earn one more. If the people take advantage of it, we will also take advantage of it.”

The controversy began when singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, criticized the singer’s tattoo, saying that it did not depend on the Rouanet Law and that her fees “who pays are the people”. The discussion that followed his sentence, spoken at a concert in Mato Grosso, generated an investigation that revealed that the sertanejos, in general supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, use public resources to boost their careers, even though they boast of not using the Culture Incentive Law.

