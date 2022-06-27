Anitta says that Amazon is ‘great no man’s land’ and comments on controversy with city hall concerts | Rock in Rio 2022

Anitta talked about the Amazon before singing at Rock in Rio Lisboa this Sunday (26). The singer participated in a press conference and was asked about the importance of addressing political issues on social media.

“The Amazon is a big no-man’s land, a big mess. Everything happens there, nobody sees anything”, said the singer.

The comment comes ten days after the bodies of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips were found in the Vale do Javari region of Amazonas. The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing activity in the region.

“It’s something that needs attention and whoever exposes himself to speak ends up dead, ends up with the tortured family, ends up being ‘shut up’ somehow.”

“It’s our country’s greatest treasure, and people treat it like a big nothing, that’s unacceptable.”

The singer was also asked what she thought of her intimate tattoo triggering investigations of embezzlement of public money.

“I was blown away. I hate this business of fights between rhythms, fights between artists. For me, music has to unite people, not disunite”, said the artist.

In May, country singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, made a speech criticizing the singer and attacking the use of the Rouanet Law. In the midst of criticism, it was raised that the duo received fees paid with money from city halls.

On social networks, the topic won the hashtag #CPIdoSertanejo – there is no real CPI, but the subject continued to reverberate every day. Their contracts and those of other artists, such as Gusttavo Lima, were in the crosshairs of Public Ministry.