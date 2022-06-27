Antonia Fontenelle is disgusted with the Fantastic article that quotes her

+ “It’s very rare”, Kaká has a serious accident, hits his head in a swimming pool and suffers from a fractured spine; understand

Antonia Fontenelle didn’t like what they said about her on Fantástico

In the early hours of Monday (27), the actress Antonia Fontenelle appeared indignantly on her social networks, after watching the special article shown by Fantástico, on Globo, about the recent report of the actress Klara Brown.

After Klara Castanho released an open letter about a rape situation she was a victim of, Sunday decided to address the matter in a report that Antonia Fontenelle called cowardly. Revolted, she didn’t like the way she was quoted in the journalist’s article Renata Ceribelli.

“I just saw an article that I would say cowardly, in Fantástico, attacking me, citing my name as the villain of a macabre story”, said Antonia Fontenelle, denying her guilt for the news having leaked to the media.

Antonia Fontenelle makes video for Klara Castanho and offers help: “Let me help you and make him pay for it” Antonia Fontenelle does not forgive Batoré even after death, scolds the actor and detonates: “God forgives” Antônia Fontenelle attacks TV Globo and comes out in defense of Regina Duarte: “Disgusting people broadcaster”

“I was not the precursor of this news, I had known it for a while, but when everyone started talking, I also spoke”, she revealed, also saying that Globo took the opportunity to make a political speech and attack her, but she did not is the villain. “The villain of this story is the rapist. How about we get to the heart of the matter? The girl reported that she was raped, but I think you are not worried about that, no… Cowardice ”, concluded Antonia Fontenelle. Solidarity This Sunday (26), after the story of Klara Castanho was leaked, Antonia Fontenelle used her social networks to offer help to the young actress. In a long video, the blonde claimed that she couldn’t find another way to talk to the girl. “I will address Klara Castanho directly, despite not mentioning her name in my live. She performed yesterday and I left the villain of the story once again for something I didn’t do. I didn’t say her name, I preserved her name.”