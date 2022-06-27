Antonia Fontenelle is revolted by the Fantastic article and detonates Globo: “Cowardice”

Antonia Fontenelle revolts and accuses Globo of portraying her as a villain in the Klara Castanho case; Look

The actress Antonia Fontenelle appeared angry on social networks in the early hours of this Monday (27) when watching the article shown by Fantastic about the actress’ story klara brown.

She called the report Renata Ceribelli of a “cowardice” and was revolted.

“I just saw an article that I would say coward, in Fantastic, attacking me, citing my name as the villain of a macabre story”she said.

The actress denied that she was the one who spread the news. “I wasn’t the forerunner of this news, I’ve known it for a while, but when everyone started talking, I did too”, she said.

The actress said that the network made a political use of the story to attack her and that she is not the villain.

“The villain of this story is the rapist. How about we get to the heart of the matter? The girl reported that she was raped, but I don’t think you’re worried about that… Cowardice”said the blonde.

Look:

TURNED BACK

After making public, without naming names, that a 21-year-old actress would have given her son up for adoption, the youtuber Antonia Fontenelle used social networks this Sunday (26) to offer help to klara brownwhich revealed that the story was about her.

In a video that is nearly five minutes long, she said she couldn’t find another way to talk to the artist, who became pregnant after being a victim of rape. She assured that she is not a villain and that she fights for women’s rights.

“I will address Klara Castanho directly, despite not mentioning her name in my live. She performed yesterday and I left the villain of the story once again for something I didn’t do. I didn’t say her name, I preserved her name.” said the influencer.