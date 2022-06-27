Are you being spied on on WhatsApp? Find out how to find out

Are you afraid or have you ever caught the feeling that you are being spied on? Whatsapp. That is, it would be as if their conversations were in the crosshairs of some secret spy. Certainly, when using WhatsApp, you have already caught yourself thinking about this possibility. Some users are even suspicious of people close to them. Learn how to find out if there is a spy behind your profile.

Check out how to find out if you are being spied on on WhatsApp

First, it is worth noting that accessing other people’s sensitive personal information is a crime. So it doesn’t matter if it’s a friend or relative, the spy will always be breaking the laws.

Now, you have to understand that there are basically two ways to be spied on. It could be that someone has access to your device or account, in which case they don’t need software. But the spy could also be using a program to gain access to the information.

If the first alternative is the most likely, invest in an app to find out if you are being spied on on WhatsApp. These are apps that take photos and monitor your device usage. Soon you will find out who the spy is.

Web version can make you spy on WhatsApp

If you use WhatsApp Web, always cancel the connection after use. Otherwise, anyone using the same machine will be able to access your messages. However, if this is not the case, make sure that no one has easy access to your cell phone. The problem can be easily solved by registering passwords and unlock codes. It is recommended to use digital biometrics to make spying difficult.

In this case, you can find out if you are being spied on on WhatsApp Web. Access WhatsApp settings or settings and go to the “Connected Devices” tab and see if the app is connected to any device.

You can also access the media history and see who you’ve exchanged more information with. In fact, you can see the relationship with all the messenger’s contacts.

I’m being spied on, now what?

In all cases of monitored WhatsApp, the main tip is to restore the device in cases of suspicion. If there is spyware (spy software) on your phone, it will be removed. However, when restoring the device to factory settings, all files will be lost. So make a backup of what is most important.

Once again, after resetting the device, use a secure screen lock. That way, you can ensure that no one else is spying on you.