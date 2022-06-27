Arrested in Brazil, ‘King of Cocaine’ can answer for crimes in the country before extradition to Italy | Fantastic

For months, São Paulo police monitored a suspected drug trafficking group in the Baixada Santista region. Unknowingly, he was within walking distance of one of the most wanted criminals in the world.. Fantástico tells how the Italian mafioso known as the King of Cocaine acted in Brazil.

What connects a young man, resident of an upper-class neighborhood in São Paulo, to a doctor recognized for his services to the city of Guarujá? The answer: cocaine, according to police.

In a video, the young man appears waiting for the elevator to go to the apartment where he lives with four other men. Everyone talks to each other in Italian and receives many visitors, and the coming and going caught the attention of the neighbors.

The atypical behavior of foreigners who would be staying in a building in Morumbi caused the police to start making veiled bells at the place.. They took several images of these aliens, but at that moment, not even the police knew that they were just steps away from one of the most wanted criminals in the world.

It was Rocco Morabito, 55 years old. Born in the region of Calabria, birthplace of the criminal organization Ndrangheta, he followed in the footsteps of family members within the Calabrian mafia. In Milan, he began to build an international trafficking network between Italy and Brazil. He soon became known as “The King of Cocaine”.

In 1994, wanted by the police, Rocco fled to Brazil. Sentenced to 30 years in prison in Italy, he disappeared for 22 yearsuntil the Italian government got a tip in 2016: Rocco was in Uruguay.

The country’s authorities cross his fingerprints with the national database, discovering that Rocco had become Francisco Capeletto. He was arrested in 2017, but escaped jail two years later and once again disappeared. Until May of last year.

The Brazilian police spent four months monitoring the steps of Rocco and his cronies. Among them, Vicenzo Pasquani, an Italian mobster who was also arrested. Investigations show that the two bought drugs from the largest criminal faction in the country, which operates inside and outside prisons.. The Italians would then resell the cocaine to local dealers. Who, in return, financed their lives in Brazil.

Cars leaving Rocco’s building in São Paulo often went to a luxury condominium in Guarujá. At first, the police believed that the suspects were heading for the mansion that the Italian bought in the country in 2003, during the first escape. But the register of visitors to the entrance showed that the criminals’ destination was another: the home of orthopedist Alexandre Pedroso Ribeiro.

In his mansion, police found more than 60 kilos of cocaine and crack. Police issued a temporary arrest warrant for the doctor last week on suspicion of drug trafficking. But he’s already arrested. Alexandre was arrested on suspicion of having facilitated a murder for involvement with criminal factions, after two gunmen invaded a hospital and killed a patient he had just discharged.

Doctor arrested suspected of participating in execution is involved with drugs and linked to criminal faction in SP, says police

Rocco Morabito also had the temporary arrest decreed by the Justice last week, but he has been imprisoned in the Federal Penitentiary in Brasília since last year.after being captured in Paraíba.

Mafioso arrested in Brazil was one of the 10 most dangerous fugitives in the world, says Italian press.

The Federal Supreme Court has already authorized Rocco’s extradition to Italy, and a signature by President Jair Bolsonaro is enough for him to leave the country immediately. But the advance of investigations by the São Paulo police could change Rocco’s situation. While he is being prosecuted, he cannot be extradited..

Find out more by watching Valmir Salaro’s report, with more information and testimonies, in addition to the positions of the Ministry of Justice and defense lawyers.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.