Arsenal sign Gabriel Jesus for five years: £45m

Arsenal have signed Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus for £45 million in cash. The English had forwarded the agreement between clubs in recent days and now they have defined the total agreement with the striker: five years of contract in a multi-million bond that should earn him one of the highest salaries in the squad.

Gabriel Jesus travels between Tuesday and Wednesday for exams, signing of the contract and the start of pre-season in the gunners. Favorites from the start, they beat competition from Chelsea and Tottenham, among others, to close the 25-year-old forward.

With the transfer closed in these terms, Palmeiras will profit about 3.1 million pounds (about 20 million). This is because Verdão is entitled to approximately 7.1% of the total amount, 5% of which are economic rights and 2.09% a solidarity mechanism as a training club.

Initially, Manchester City had a bigger request to sell Gabriel Jesus, but the talks were going for at least 50 million euros (over R$ 270 million). The contract valid until June 2023 did not give much scope for higher figures, and the transfer of Erling Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, to City also contributed to the advances, for space in the squad and financial fair play.

Gabriel Jesus has been planning a market move for some time to have more minutes and is determined to transfer this summer window, with an eye on a spot in the Qatar World Cup with Tite’s Brazilian team.

The long negotiation started in recent months was conducted by agents Paulo Pitombeira and Marcelo Pettinati and was targeting a move for this window after the forward has played for City since 2016.

At the age of 25, Gabriel Jesus won nine official titles for the club, highlighting four editions of the Premier League (2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 and 2021/22). This past season, he scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 41 games.

