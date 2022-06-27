‘Astrological Podcast’: Sky for the week of June 26 to July 2 | astrological

The week promises to be busy! The new Moon in Cancer arrives bringing new opportunities and a greater search for nurturing. But with Jupiter in Aries involved in this configuration, we need to be aware of excesses and conflict between the Cancerian family energy and the Aryan independent energy.

“New Moon Week, always that moment that is an opportunity to start, resume, restart and continue things“, explains Titi.

“The new moon brings this energy of plant new seeds, intentions, attitudes, projects that will now go through this Cancerian energy a lotwhich has to do with what warms our heart and soul, with this need that we will increasingly have of belonging, with whom or what we feel at home with”, analyzes Isabel.

The balance between Venus and Jupiter ✨

“It’s a new moon that squares Jupiter in the sign of Aries. When Jupiter is in play, we have two different parameters: one of them is that it indicates a super cool moment for us to broaden our horizons and open our mentality. But Jupiter can also symbolize negligence, imprudence and exaggeration”, points out Isabel.

“It’s as if this Venus [fazendo um aspecto harmônico] with Jupiter to ‘save’ these tensions from the sky of the moment. Good relationships save. Knowing how to talk, dialogue, take care of the people we like and know how to be taken care of by those who like us. Knowing how to see the most beautiful and favorable side of situations”, indicates Titi.

“It seems to me that the most difficult aspect of the week takes place on Friday (01) with this square between Mars, which is in its rulership of Aries, is strong and intense, with Pluto. It can indicate extremism and very impulsive situations, wanting to change other people by force. It is an aspect that can signal violent situations“, warns Isabel.

“Every time Mars and Pluto are in exact aspect, we have news of some violent situation in the world, any kind of rupture and things that may involve more complicated consequences. This does not mean that we individually need to go through this type of problem, but we can perceive certain situations in our life reaching the limit“, adds Titi.

👉 Use this week’s intensity load wisely on projects that demand all that passion and energy;

👉 Position yourself and have attitude, but calmly, not to be violent when imposing your limits;

👉 Take good care of your emotional, learn to supply yourself emotionally and do things for yourself; don’t let Cancer energy turn into neediness and dependence.