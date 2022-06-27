At América-MG, Cavichioli celebrates his return after heart surgery: “Six months of waiting and uncertainties” | america-mg

The game between Flamengo and América-MG this Sunday, for the Brasileirão, marked the return of goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli to the pitch after a heart surgery. Earlier this year, the athlete underwent surgery to place a catheter in his heart and unclog a clogged vein. It took six months to wait to play a professional game again.

“Six months of waiting, working, uncertainties, but mainly believing that something good is to come. The moment is not the best, but it can get better, it’s a life believing that it’s possible and proving that it’s impossible is just a word made to stop those who don’t really believe” (wrote the goalkeeper on a social network)

Cavichioli returns to the pitch after six months of heart surgery – Photo: Mourão Panda / America

Despite being listed for América-MG matches since mid-April, the first opportunity for the goalkeeper only came this weekend. Jailson, holder of the American goal, had tonsillitis So, the chosen one was Cavichioli. In the match, the goalkeeper showed to be physically well, made good saves and avoided an even more elastic score for Flamengo.

The goalkeeper also talked about the surgery, something rare for a football athlete, who has a healthy and regulated life. He also thanked the support he had from Coelho’s doctors who worked for the goalkeeper’s recovery.

– What I had was something extremely rare for those who have a regulated life, both physical activity and food (and please don’t talk to me about the vaccine, leave political opinion aside at that moment), it happened where it should have happened, I had all the medical support – wrote the goalkeeper.

With the defeat, América-MG reached five games without winning and flirts with the relegation zone. On Thursday, Coelho faces Botafogo, for the Copa do Brasil, at Independência.

