Atari turns 50: see 8 facts about the pioneer of video games | Video game

Atari celebrates its 50th anniversary this Monday (27). Created by electrical engineers Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney, the company has gone through ups and downs, keeping its legacy alive in the hearts of players old and new. It’s safe to say, by the way, that GTA 5, Minecraft and other famous titles wouldn’t even exist without the developer responsible for the iconic Atari 2600 and classics like Pong, Pitfall! and Space Invaders. As a tribute to its history, the TechTudo selected eight facts about the pioneer of video games for you to check out below.

A year before Pong existed, Bushnell and Dabney together designed an arcade called Computer Space, in which the player controls a rocket against two spaceships. The idea came after Bushnell met Spacewar! (1962), a game developed by students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and culminated in the first electronic game accessible to the general public – since there were only games for computers at the time, and they were very expensive. The production company in charge of Computer Space was called Syzygy, which later became Atari.

Produced and distributed by Atari, Pong (1972) was basically a game of virtual table tennis played in which they controlled vertical bars up and down, representing their rackets. Despite the technical limitations, the arcade game became a fever in North American arcades and became the first commercially successful game. It didn’t take long for Pong to get a version for the Atari 2600 console, which sold 150,000 units during the following holidays, yielding sequels and more editions for various platforms, such as Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS and computers.

3. Steve Jobs and Wozniak worked at the company

The Apple founder had his first and only experience as an employee at Atari, between 1974 and 1975. Even his boss Nolan Bushnell reported during the 2013 Campus Party that Steve Jobs used to work all weekends and “smelled bad”, since that there was no shower in the office to shower. During this period, Jobs teamed up with Steve Wozniak to develop Breakout, a Pong-style game whose objective was to destroy blocks at the top of the screen without dropping the ball. The duo soon left Atari to start their own technology company.

4. The worst game in history

With the triumph of the Atari 2600, many studios began to deliver titles with low quality for the console, thinking they would sell well anyway. The biggest example of this was the hasty release of ET the Extra-Terrestrial, a game based on the feature film by Steven Spielberg. The intention was to finish the product before Christmas 1982 to capitalize on the film’s success, but the result displeased consumers and cost Atari approximately $100 million. In this way, ET earned the bitter reputation of the worst game in history.

5. Millions of cartridges were buried in the desert

The failure of ET would have yet another curious chapter. Dissatisfied with bugs and unfinished snippets, more and more dissatisfied consumers asked for a refund. At that point in the championship, keeping the game on the shelves would be worse image and to Atari’s coffers, which was left with no way out. The company then removed millions of cartridges from stores and buried them in the Alamogordo Desert, New Mexico (USA). The episode became an urban legend, but it was confirmed after excavations carried out during the filming of the documentary Atari: Game Over (2014).

6. The terrible crash of 1983

The year 1982 brought many good things to the gaming world, from the birth of major production companies and distributors, such as EA and Lucasfilm Games, to the arrival of Pitfall!, River Raid and Pac-Man, which had more than 7 million copies sold. In the following year, however, demand no longer kept up with the oversupply of consoles and games, often generic copies of classics, and the bubble burst. Low sales and profits collapsed, giving rise to the famous “Video Game Crash of 1983”. Already financially fragile, Atari was dissolved by Warner, and its parts sold to Bandai and Tramel Technology, the company of the founder of Commodore.

7. Holds the record for oldest easter egg in games

The oldest easter egg to be discovered in a game is hidden in Starship 1 (1977), according to Guinness World Records, being discovered in 2017. When a specific sequence of buttons is pressed, the secret message “Hi Ron!” appears on the screen, and the player gains 10 extra lives. The most curious detail of this case is the fact that Ron Milner, the programmer referenced in the text, only revealed the secret 30 years after the launch of the Atari title. Until then, the record belonged to Adventure, from 1979.

8. Is it possible to buy an Atari NFT

In 2022, following the example of EA, Ubisoft and Square Enix, Atari plunged headlong into the universe of NFTs, a kind of certificate that guarantees exclusive ownership of digital assets. In partnership with Republic Realm, a reference company in this segment, the company launched loot boxes with 10 types of “GFTs”. The items are named after the word “gift”, as they are only revealed after purchase, and some are rarer than others.

