Atltico faces Emelec and taboo in Ecuador in Libertadores game

To win away from home and take the lead in the round of 16 clash of the Copa Libertadores, Atltico will have a challenge, in addition to Emelec, this Tuesday’s opponent, at 7:15 pm (Brasilia time), in Guayaquil. Galo has never won a triumph in Ecuador, whether in South American competitions or even friendly matches.

Atltico played four times in Ecuador, three in official competitions and one friendly. There were three defeats and one draw. The alvinegro scored four goals and conceded eight, a negative balance of four. The retrospect in that country of only 8.33%.

Among the official games that Galo played in Ecuador, one was for the extinct Conmebol. In the first edition, in 1992, the alvinegro team was defeated 1-0 by El Nacional, in Quito. In the return duel, in Mineiro, Atltico made it 2-0 and advanced in the competition, which they would win in an unprecedented way – the bi came in 1997.

Galo went to Ecuador twice for commitments for Libertadores. In both, the Minas Gerais team faced Independiente del Valle in Sangolqui. In 2016, the score was 1-0 for the Ecuadorians. This year, in the group stage, the alvinegro drew 1-1, on April 26. Hulk opened the scoring, but Sornoza equalized for the hosts.

Atltico still has a friendly on Ecuadorian territory. On March 6, 1997, Galo faced LDU, in Quito, and lost 3-1. Former striker Nilo scored for Alvinegro, who was invited to the game that marked the opening of the Casa Blanca Stadium.

The objective of Atltico, owned by Turkish coach Mohamed, is to break the taboo and return to BH with the first victory in Ecuador. Thus, the Minas Gerais team would have more peace of mind to decide the classification for the quarter-finals at Mineiro, in a game scheduled for July 5, at 7:15 pm (Brasilia time).