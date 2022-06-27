Audience stagnates and Globo bets on tragedy with Velho do Rio to recover audience

Globo has seen, in the last two weeks, the audience of Pantanal stagnant or oscillate negatively, but the station still has cards up its sleeve.

Despite the undeniable success in repercussion and criticism, the soap opera “Pantanal” has been going through a period of stagnation. In the last two weeks, according to a survey by the website “Notícias da TV”, Bruno Luperi’s plot has been stagnant in the audience or even lost many viewers: the complaint is that the stories are taking time to get out of place, and there was a rejection between the possible romance between Juma (Alanis Guillen) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

Last Thursday (23rd), the telenovela was below 30 rating points, the lowest rate in the last six weeks. The drop began to be registered in June, when football returned to being shown on Wednesdays on Globo. As the telenovela started to air earlier, it lost about 17% of the captive audience.

According to the website, football is not the only culprit for the drop in ratings: in the last week, all airing days were below average in reach with viewers. There are complaints that the telenovela got into a “belly” – a term for plots that don’t get out of place, usually in the middle of its airing – and also the wide rejection that the “couple” Juma and José Lucas faced from the public.

Old man from Rio is an ace up his sleeve

However, Globo is betting in the coming weeks to recover the lost audience: one of the most beloved characters of the public should be between life and death as of this Monday (27). This is Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), who will transform himself into an anaconda to punish a farmer, who will order his henchmen to set fire to the forest.. Wounded, he will go to Juma’s house to ask for help not to die.

In addition to this plot, “Pantanal” should also deliver more sensuality: the arrival of Marcelo (Lucas Leto), son of the second family of Tenório (Murilo Benício) will mess with Guta (Julia Dalavia), with whom she had an incestuous affair in the past. Finally, the involvement between Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will end up generating a “devil baby” in the next few weeks of the plot.