Bagnaia shines with victory, but Aleix Espargaró is Dutch rider of the day – MotoGP News

Aleix Espargaro beat Brad Binder and Jack Miller in one fell swoop (Photo: Aprilia)

Fabio Quartararo crashed and even took Aleix Espargaró off the track at the beginning of the Dutch GP (Video: DAZN)

Aleix Espargaró was the driver of the day at this Sunday’s Dutch GP (26). Sorry for those who disagree, but in a year in which many people complain about the lack of overtaking in MotoGP, you can’t help but appreciate the citizen who climbed the field after being thrown off the track and still crashed into a single one. shot two of the grid’s top late-brakers at one of the most famous chicanes on the calendar. And that doesn’t mean that Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Maverick Viñales don’t deserve more than honorable mentions.

The day in Assen was somewhat unusual. After all, it was the first time in the season that Fabio Quartararo made a glaring mistake. On lap five, the Frenchman tried to pass Aleix, but made what he himself called a “rookie mistake” and crashed, putting Pol’s brother off the track.

MOTOGP CLASSIFICATION

▶️ Quartararo misses and loses fat in the lead of MotoGP in Assen

Aleix Espargaró had a performance worthy of a champion in Assen (Photo: Disclosure / MotoGP)

READ TOO

# Rainey rides YZR500 at Goodwood 30 years after third 500cc championship

The two still followed in the dispute, but ‘El Diablo’ did not see the flag. On lap 14, Fabio was thrown from the bike, victim of a mechanical problem resulting from the previous fall, which ended up damaging the traction control of the YZR-M1.

Aleix, on the other hand, glowed. After dropping to 15th, the father of little Max and Mia gradually climbed up, displaying spectacular pace aboard a super competitive RS-GP. The most impressive maneuver came on the last lap, at the Geert Timmer Bocht chicane, one of the most famous on the calendar and the scene of some memorable disputes throughout history.

In a single stroke, Aleix took the positions of Brad Binder and Jack Miller, known precisely for braking too late. But the oldest Espargaró didn’t even give it a chance and ended up fourth, just 2s585 behind Bagnaia, who dominated the race from start to finish.

With the fourth place, he added 13 points, a difference that he now discounts for Quartararo in the classification of the Drivers’ World Cup. “I could win, Fabio finished second and I took five points, but I took 13. It’s not what I wanted, but it’s not too bad,” Aleix told Spanish streaming DAZN.

The Aprilia rider, who at the end of the race received the championship leader in the pits for an apology, admitted that he was angry at the time of the incident, as he had noticed that the RS-GP was very competitive.

Francesco Bagnaia was dominant this Sunday in Assen (Photo: Ducati)

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2.

“I was very angry, because just two laps before Fabio hit me, I realized I had the best bike. It was amazing how fast it was. I thought: today I win,” he said. “When I realized it, it made me very angry”, he admitted.

“There was a moment when I was 14th and I thought: if you fall, you fall, because it was the game ball. In the end, the reward arrived at the last chicane. I thought it wouldn’t come,” he commented. “It’s a shame, because you never know when you’ll have the next opportunity to win. Here I saw myself as in Argentina. I did what I could, a brutal ride, overtaking very fast riders”, he stressed.

Coming from a retirement in Germany, Francesco Bagnaia led the race from start to finish, but not without scares. Especially at the time when the rain flags started to be displayed.

“It was frightening, very frightening. Even though we always say that we have to finish the race and that any result is good, today we had to win or at least try to recover some points”, said Francesco. “I only managed to look at the screen once and Aleix was on the gravel and a blue one on the ground, so I figured it was Fabio and Aleix, so we were a little lucky”, he said.

“Even so, I thought: ‘well, I can be more relaxed, I can do my race more calmly’. But, seeing the difference with Marco Bezzecchi, he was always very close”, reported the Italian, who was not able to break the pack in a decisive way, who has always had the VR46 holder relatively close by. “I had to push again, reopen that gap to be smarter and be more relaxed in the final part of the race”, he pointed out.

“Then the rain came. When I saw that it was raining, I slowed down a little, but Bezzecchi pressed her again. So it was very difficult. Falling back terrified me, so the main thing was to finish. It wasn’t easy, but I tried to be smart, I tried not to go over the edge,” he explained.

“The problem was that I saw the rain and thought it was worse than it really was. The thing is, when it rains, it’s a light rain, and you’re wearing the visor, it fogs up a little, so you can’t see things clearly, so I took the plastic off and lost five or six tenths. I lost a lot of time, and Bezzecchi was catching up to me almost as if it wasn’t raining. I was pushing without pushing, because when it rains, you can’t face the curves like normal. But I found the way to ride and it went well. I was lucky, because I have people by my side to help me: my girlfriend, my family and my team, everyone. And see that I’m fast too, because, in the end, you always have to believe in yourself. I know that when I arrive at the circuit, if I work the right way, I have the possibility to fight for the victory or for the podium”, he concluded.

MotoGP is now on vacation and will only be back in action on August 7th, with the British GP at Silverstone. O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the 2022 Motorcycle World Championship.

READ TOO

# RNF seeks “immediate results” in 2023 and targets experience rather than novices

# Mir sees chaotic rider market and warns: “Whoever sleeps on the spot can run out of motorcycle”

# Oliveira denies agreement for 2023 and sees KTM as an option: “They still want me”

# Gresini agrees with Álex Márquez, renews with Di Giannantonio and closes the 2023 line-up

# Quartararo regrets “rookie mistake” at the Dutch GP: “I wanted to push a lot”

# FIM sees “excess ambition” in Assen and punishes Quartararo for bid with Aleix Espargaró

# Rossi celebrates VR46’s first podium in MotoGP: “We’re on top of the world!”

FROM MARC MÁRQUEZ’S DOMAIN TO ZERO: THE PONTA CABEÇA HONDA IN GERMANY

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.