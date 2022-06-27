Bahia records 677 cases of Covid-19 and 2 more deaths

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 677 cases of Covid-19 were recorded (growth rate of +0.04%), 698 recovered (+0.05%) and 2 deaths. Of the 1,567,054 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,530,929 are already considered recovered, 6,112 are active and 30,013 have died.

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

This Sunday’s epidemiological bulletin (26) still counts 1,905,858 discarded cases and 341,275 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday. In Bahia, 64,301 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

So far we have 11,629,340 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,684,929 with the second dose or single dose, 6,250,889 with the booster dose and 605,903 with the second booster. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 966,908 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 547,322 have already taken the second dose.