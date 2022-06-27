Betim City Hall delivers letter of intent by stadium to Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Betim City Hall delivers letter of intent by stadium to Cruzeiro

The board of Cruzeiro received from the mayor of Betim the letter of intent with the city’s manifestation in having the celestial club as a partner in the stadium that should be built in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. According to Itatiaia, the manifest was delivered at the end of last week.

The document is in the hands of the celestial directors, who will now analyze all the points to accept or not the invitation made by Vittorio Medioli, the person responsible for inviting the blue club to enter the new arena project. An official answer must be given by the starry dome by next Friday (1st).

In addition to Betim’s proposal, Cruzeiro will also analyze the stay at Mineirão. However, this will require a much more attractive financial agreement with Gigante da Pampulha.

Partnership with Betim

The mayor of Betim revealed in recent days that the municipality has an international partner that will inject funds for the construction of a multipurpose arena in the city. The initial cost of the work is budgeted at R$ 450 million, and the stadium is expected to be built in an area of ​​100 thousand square meters, located 1.4 km from a mall on the banks of the BR-381, and close to the BR -262.

The construction project foresees a sports arena with a capacity of up to 50 thousand people and the mayor’s intention is to have Cruzeiro as a sports partner so that the club uses the stadium in the games as home team. According to initial budget forecasts, Raposa could earn around R$ 150 million for established commercial guarantees, such as box office, cabins and other commercial specifics.

The architectural project was detailed by Medioli, who cited the Athletico-PR stadium, Arena da Baixada, as a model for the construction. The site is expected to have a retractable roof, mixed grass (natural and synthetic grass, parking for more than 3,000 vehicles and event space with a capacity for 20,000 people).

