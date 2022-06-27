Bleacher collapses and four people die

This Sunday (26), during a bullfight in the municipality of El Espina, in central Colombia, a grandstand collapsed, resulting in four deaths and dozens of injuries.

The governor of Tolima, José Ricardo Orazco, spoke in an interview with a local radio station. According to him, among the dead are two women, a man and a child.

The president-elect of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, demanded that mayors no longer allow events that could lead to the death of people or animals, and said that “this had already happened” before. He also published the moment when the stands start to collapse and people try to leave the place.

I hope that all the people affected by the fall from the plaza of El Espinal can come out of their inheritances. This had already happened before in Sincelejo. I ask the authorities not to authorize more shows with the death of people or animals. pic.twitter.com/dMAq6uqlKX — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 26, 2022

The provincial civil defense director, Major Luis Fernando Velez, said in an interview with local television that no one was trapped in the wreckage and that several people reported missing were found later.

“The emergency was immediately to act at the scene of the incident. About 70 people were injured,” said Vélez.

As reinforcements, ambulances from the neighboring towns of Ibagué and Melgar were sent to help the overloaded hospital in El Espinal. It is not yet known for sure what material the stand that collapsed was, but it is speculated that it was wooden boards.

Click here to enroll in the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link