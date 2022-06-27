Boa constrictor missing in SP is found in the owner’s apartment: ‘Excuse the chaos’

The boa constrictor that disappeared since Monday (20) in São Paulo was found by the owner, inside the house where she lived. In a publication made last night on Instagram, Bruna Magalhães celebrated having found the animal alive.

“Thank you from the heart to everyone who cheered, prayed and sent energy!”.

There was concern that the boa was lost in Perdizes, an upscale neighborhood in the capital, but it was closer than one might imagine, inside the stove.

“I had looked at it before, but I believe he was in a position that I couldn’t see. Yesterday I was still unhappy and I talked to many biologists, people in the area and even friends who also have these little animals and everyone was sure that he would still be in the apartment.”

Boa constrictor was hidden inside the stove Image: Playback/Instagram

Bruna even offered a reward for anyone who found the animal and apologized for the confusion. “I apologize for the ‘chaos’ generated by the surroundings, but as I said, I turned upside down here and as the bedroom window was open, I decided to alert the neighborhood that he could have gone somewhere outside of here, I was desperate and worried about what they could do with him running around without knowing he’s a pet”.

She also stressed that he is docile and that he has not done any harm to the other animals he has inside the house. “To see how a docile animal is, he left his terrarium, having a dog and a cat around here and did nothing with them. He feeds on rats around 180 grams, he has no capacity for anything bigger and doesn’t ‘attack’ out of the blue”.

