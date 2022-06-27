Bolsocaro: liter of diesel exceeds R$ 8 in 23 Brazilian states

The rise in fuel prices is a direct consequence of Petrobras’ pricing policy, maintained by Jair Bolsonaro.

247 – As a direct consequence of the inefficiency of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, which insists on maintaining the dollarization of fuel prices in Brazil through Petrobras’ current pricing policy, a liter of common diesel (S-500) is sold at R$ 8 or more in 23 states of the country, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released by CNN Brasil.

Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo have the cheapest fuel, with a liter of diesel being found at R$6.29. Rio Grande do Sul appears in third place, where the product is sold at R$ 6.39.

On the other hand, in Acre the price is R$8.95, in Mato Grosso R$8.91 and in Minas Gerais R$8.89.

Gasoline

The states that sell the most expensive liter of gasoline are São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia. For those from São Paulo, a liter of fuel is sold at R$8.89, in Rio de Janeiro at R$8.69 and in Bahia, where the main refinery was privatized, at R$8.54.

In São Paulo, however, according to the survey, it was also possible to find the cheapest gasoline in the country: R$ 5.99 per liter. Then appear Mato Grosso (R$ 6.30) and Amapá (R$ 6.40).

Petrobras’ pricing policy

The company’s current pricing policy, based on the Import Parity Price (PPI), raises the cost of fuel in Brazil to international market levels. By selling its products at international prices and maintaining the same level of expenses, Petrobras achieves exorbitant profits at the expense of Brazilian consumers.

Thus, the income of the population is sucked by the company, which passes on its profit to minority shareholders.

