Bolsonaro again shows concern about leftist victories in South America

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again expressed concern this Sunday 26 with the possible return of the left to power in Brazil. This is the second time over the weekend that the former captain has used examples from countries in South America that have seen progressive leaders win presidential elections.

“What’s going on, we have to worry about that. It’s not defending myself. Telling the truth is enough”, said the president in a conversation with journalists. “Otherwise, all of you [em referência a jornalistas] go to Granma. You know what it is? The Cuban newspaper”. The information is from the website Power 360.

On the continent, the ideological side has conquered in recent years the presidencies of Bolivia, Argentina, Peru, Chile and more recently Colombia, which, for the first time, will be led by a leftist leader.

On Saturday 25th, during the March for Jesus in Balneário Camboriú (SC), Bolsonaro admitted the possibility of the same happening in Brazil.

“People need to be warned that if Brazil goes to the left, we will get on a little train that starts with Venezuela, goes through Argentina, goes to Chile, and the penultimate car is being Colombia,” Bolsonaro said at the event. .

On that occasion, the president again insinuated that he might not accept the eventual defeat of former president Lula (PT) in the October election of this year.