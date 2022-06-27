Bolsonaro confirms Braga Netto as vice president in the elections

posted on 06/26/2022 23:48



Currently, Bolsonaro’s future deputy holds a position of special advisor at Palácio do Planalto – (credit: Cr?dito: Alan Santos/PR)

As has been speculated in recent months, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed the name of General Walter Braga Netto, former Minister of Defense and Civil House, as his vice-president in the race for reelection in October this year to the chair of the Planalto Palace. The statement was made during a participation in the program 4×4on Youtube.

Bolsonaro cited Braga Netto’s performance in the Armed Forces as an important factor in the choice and also praised other candidates for the vacancy, such as former Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina and also cited the Chief Minister of the Institutional Security Office, General Augusto Heleno, who was speculated as vice in the 2018 elections.

Currently, Bolsonaro’s future vice-president holds a position of special advisor at Palácio do Planalto. “I intend to announce General Braga Netto as deputy in the coming days. (…) We have other excellent names like Tereza Cristina (former Minister of Agriculture). General Heleno was almost my deputy back there, among so many names, wonderful, fantastic people who had been working over time. But vice is just one, I would like to indicate ten that would have no problems ”, he said on Sunday night (26/6).