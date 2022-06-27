Bolsonaro did not ask for a reduction in fuel prices, reveals Petrobras presidency nominee

The one chosen by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to assume the presidency of Petrobras, Caio Mário Paes de Andrade, revealed to the Petrobras Eligibility Committee that Bolsonaro did not ask for a modification of Petrobras’ fuel price policy. The president has blamed the state-owned company for the increase in the price of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, but is not willing to take any substantial steps to reverse this.

“I do not have any specific or general guidance from the controlling shareholder or any other shareholder in the sense of changing the pricing policy practiced by the Company,” Paes de Andrade told the committee in an email revealed by Jornal O Globo.

The rampant increase in fuel prices led to the resignation of former president José Mauro Coelho. Bolsonaro and leaders from the center began to worry about the electoral impacts of the increases and pressured the executive. Changing the president, however, is not enough.

For the Single Federation of Oil Workers, Bolsonaro is in electoral political despair and, therefore, insists on blaming Petrobras for the rise in fuel prices and, consequently, for rampant inflation. The entity highlights that the president could have modified the import parity price (PPI) policy since the beginning of the government.

PPI readjusts prices based on international oil prices, exchange rate variation and import costs, even though Brazil is self-sufficient.

The entity believes that “changing the president of Petrobras without changing the price policy is just a smokescreen and electoral media juggling”. “A real debate is needed on fuel price formation, investment in refineries, reversal of privatization and new contract notices for oil tankers to increase national production and achieve self-sufficiency in fossil fuels. Without this, the ‘indignation’ of the president of the Republic and the disastrous changes in the Petrobras board of directors only signal electoral despair”, points out the FUP.

Oil workers mobilize against Caio Paes de Andrade

The FUP will hold an act at Petrobras’ door on Monday (27) against the nomination of Caio Paes de Andrade to the presidency of the state-owned company. Paes de Andrade’s name was endorsed by the Eligibility Committee despite not meeting the necessary requirements for the position.

For oil workers, the appointment of Paes de Andrade “disqualifies” the position. “The new nominee to assume the presidency of Petrobras, Caio Mário Paes, who is close to Paulo Guedes in the Debureaucratization portfolio of the Ministry of Economy, does not have the slightest experience in management as required by Decree 8,945 that regulates the State-owned Companies Law (13,303). /2-16) that provides for the legal status of the public company. In section VII of the decree, article 28 says that it is mandatory to have compatible academic training and notorious knowledge compatible with the position”, says the entity.

It takes “ten years of experience in leadership, preferably in the business or in a related area” – Paes de Andrade would only have one and a half years of experience in the sector.

The oil workers are already prepared to take public action to question the appointment of the executive if the Board of Directors confirms Bolsonaro’s appointment. “The popular action will ask for the annulment of the approval of Paes de Andrade in the Eligibility Committee and in the Board of Directors of the company and, consequently, that the call for the Extraordinary General Meeting be annulled, so that the vote on his name does not take place”, said lawyer Ângelo Remédio, from Advocacia Garcez, who is handling the case.

Some members of the Eligibility Committee pointed out that the executive was not qualified for the position. For the chairman of the committee, Francisco Petros, the experience of the nominee “far falls short of Petrobras’ governance and management needs”. He was one of those who voted against the nomination.