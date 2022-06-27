Bolsonaro: ‘I learned nothing from Lula’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gave an interview to the 4×4 program on Youtube (photo: Youtube/Reproduction) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Sunday (26/6) that he learned nothing from former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I have nothing good to take from ex-President Lula”, he commented to the program 4×4 on Youtube.

Asked about the former president, Bolsonaro said that Lula “came to the presidency when Brazil was tired of the PSDB”.

“What I learned from Lula… I keep looking… and I don’t find anything. I remember him as a trade unionist, arrested for a street fight … he used the union for his own cause”, he commented.

“The presidency came when we were tired of the PSDB. He had a conversation that went well in the ears of the humble. But only disappointment,” he stated.

For Bolsonaro, Lula led the country to corruption. “So what we learned from Lula is what we cannot do in our country. I have nothing good to take away from former President Lula.”

Datasheet

According to the new Datafolha poll, released this Thursday (23/6), former president Lula has 47% of voting intentions in the race for the Presidency of the Republic.

President Jair Bolsonaro comes next, with 28%. Ciro Gomes, from PDT, appears in third, with 8%.