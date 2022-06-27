Bolsonaro: ‘I learned nothing from Lula’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Sunday (26/6) that he learned nothing from former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).
“What I learned from Lula… I keep looking… and I don’t find anything. I remember him as a trade unionist, arrested for a street fight … he used the union for his own cause”, he commented.
“The presidency came when we were tired of the PSDB. He had a conversation that went well in the ears of the humble. But only disappointment,” he stated.
For Bolsonaro, Lula led the country to corruption. “So what we learned from Lula is what we cannot do in our country. I have nothing good to take away from former President Lula.”
Datasheet
According to the new Datafolha poll, released this Thursday (23/6), former president Lula has 47% of voting intentions in the race for the Presidency of the Republic.
President Jair Bolsonaro comes next, with 28%. Ciro Gomes, from PDT, appears in third, with 8%.
The pre-candidates were: Lula (PT), Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro (PDT), Andr Janones (Avante), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luciano Bivar (Unio Brasil), Felipe D’vila (Novo), Eymael (DC), Pablo Maral (Pros), General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Leonardo Pricles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera Lcia (PSTU).
Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round
- Squid (PT): 47%
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 28%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%
- Andr Janones (Forward): 2%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%
- Pablo Maral (Pros): 1%
- Vera Lcia (PSTU): 1%
Blank/null/none votes add up to 7%. Those who couldn’t answer
Sofia Manzano (PCB), Felipe D’vila (Novo), General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Luciano Bivar (UB), Eymael (DC) and Leonardo Pricles (UP) did not score.