Bolsonaro is expected to announce Braga Netto this week as his deputy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said tonight (26) that he should announce in the coming days as his vice president on the ticket to contest this year’s elections, General and former minister Walter Braga Neto.

“Braga Netto has a life of 45 years of service in the barracks. He was an interventor for a year in Rio de Janeiro. He came to our government. He took on the difficult mission of the Civil House during the pandemic and went to the Ministry of Defense and disincompatibility to be free to run for elective office,” said the president in an interview with the program 4×4 displayed on YouTube.

“So it’s a person I admire a lot, Braga Netto. And it’s a person who goes home and we get reelection, if the population understands, a person who will help Brazil a lot here in the coming years”, added Bolsonaro. . “I thank Braga Netto for having accepted this mission.”

In April, Bolsonaro had already said that there was a “90% chance” of Braga Netto being chosen for the vice post on the reelection ticket. “My deputy is currently an Army general, so it may be that I continue as deputy, perhaps, I’m not banging the hammer here with another Army general as well. That may happen. This gives credibility to our ticket, respectability to it,” said the president.

Previously, Bolsonaro had already said that there was a 99% chance that “the deputy would be from Minas Gerais” — in an alleged reference to Braga Netto.

The choice of vice on the ticket has moved the backstage of Brasilia since last year, when the president began to articulate the candidacy for reelection and made it clear that he did not want to repeat the double with the current owner of the function, also General Hamilton Mourão (Republicans ).