Brazil reaches 17 confirmed cases of the disease; see symptoms

Last Friday (24) three more new cases were confirmed Monkeypox in Braziltwo in the state of Rio de Janeiro and another in the state of São Paulo, confirmed by the laboratories of Fiocruz-RJ and Adolf Lutz in São Paulo.

With this, the country reaches 17 confirmed cases of Monkeypox, 11 in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and four in Rio de Janeiro. In addition, another 10 cases are still under investigation.

Five of the cases of Monkeypox in Brazil – two in Rio de Janeiro and three in São Paulo – were identified as local transmission. The case of São Paulo notified on Friday, on the other hand, concerns a travel history to Europe. The patient is male, 29 years old, resident in São Paulo. According to the Ministry of Health, the registered case presents a stable clinical picture without complications.

The Ministry of Health received on Thursday (23) the notification of three cases of Monkeypox in the state of São Paulo, of three male patients, living in the capital of São Paulo, aged between 24 and 37 years, with no history of travel to countries with confirmed cases. The cases are still under investigation to search for transmission links. Patients are isolated, with a stable clinical condition, without complications and being monitored by the State and Municipal Health Departments.

Monkeypox: symptoms

The first symptoms of Monkeypox can be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. 1 to 3 days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions.

Monkeypox: how to prevent it

Avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed;

Avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person.

Hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or use of alcohol gel.

*with information from Agência Brasil