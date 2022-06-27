Brazil records 41 deaths from Covid-19 this Sunday; average of cases is the highest since March | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (26) 41 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 670,459 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 193 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 20% indicating uptrend . The moving average of cases arrived at 53,798, the highest recorded since March 1.

Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul and Piauí had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours. The states of Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins, in addition to the Federal District, did not release data updates this Saturday.

In total, the country registered 18,074 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,076,972 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 53,798+21% change from two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (13 states and the DF): BA, DF, ES, GO, MA, MT, MS, PB, PI, PR, RJ, RN, RO, SC

BA, DF, ES, GO, MA, MT, MS, PB, PI, PR, RJ, RN, RO, SC In stability (9 states): AC, AL, CE, MG, PE, RR, SE, SP, TO

AC, AL, CE, MG, PE, RR, SE, SP, TO Falling (4 states): AM, AP, PA, RS

AM, AP, PA, RS They did not disclose new data (6 states and the DF): DF, MA, MG, RJ, RO, RR and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).