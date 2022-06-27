‘Brazil will join Cuba and North Korea if free luggage goes ahead’, says CEO of Latam





In Brazilian aviation, more than the increase in the price of tickets, motivated by the general high inflation and the rise in the cost of aviation fuel, the current great controversy revolves around free luggage on flights. As it could not be otherwise, everything that passes for votes in Congress and for presidential sanction automatically becomes a reason for political battle.

However, more than any ideology, the economic issue is superimposed on this issue of luggage, since, as a rule, any additional costs in the operation of airlines will be passed on to the final customer. To illustrate this, the CEO of Latam Brasil, Jerome Cadier, used the expression of the business world that says that “there is no such thing as a free lunch”, alluding to the fact that money always comes from somewhere.

The return of free luggage on flights was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, but ended up vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro. The veto will be reviewed by the Senators on July 5th and can be overturned. If this occurs, it will be another factor in the increase in ticket prices.





CEO’s words

Always very vocal, especially on social media, Cadier uses a good dose of sincerity on the subject. He is right, as there are many factors that influence the ticket price and to say that the ticket price has not dropped over the years, even after the

“In Brazil (since 2016) and in the world for a long time, airlines are allowed to charge the ticket and check the baggage separately. Among many arguments, the most relevant is that this is fair. Those who check more bags must pay more than those who don’t. That simple”begins the CEO in his text.

“It’s not better for anyone to have a mandatory baggage allowance: (1) it’s unfair for passengers who end up paying for each other, (2) it’s worse for airlines because they obviously include the cost of baggage in the fares, so they don’t show fares and (3) also because this behavior naturally causes people to travel with more bags, even if it is unconsciously, thus using more airport infrastructure and consuming more fuel. Even if you don’t believe in points (2) and (3), just (1) should be enough.”continues the manager.

“We have all said or heard at some point in our lives: “There is no free lunch!”. Never. There’s always someone paying for it.

Let’s go back to the basics, to the simple. Let’s not be fooled by misguided speeches about how companies, governments and consumers work.

If Brazil goes back and enforces the baggage allowance, it will take a giant step in the wrong direction, and isolate itself from the world (along with Cuba and North Korea). Let’s not let this happen! Good week”ends.



