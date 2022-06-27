Brazilian giant closes the hiring of Fernandinho, Manchester City idol, press

Great name in Manchester City’s history, the 37-year-old veteran Fernandinho is back in Brazilian football. His contract with the English club ends on the 30th of this month, and the midfielder, who has played for the Brazilian national team, is already on Brazilian soil to sign a new contract.

Athletico PR sire, Fernandinho is back at the club 17 years after leaving Brazilian football to join Shakhtar Donetsk. After Ukraine, he joined City and has since become a big name in the club’s recent history.

Free, Fernandinho has a date to arrive at the new club, to undergo medical examinations and sign with the club from Paraná. According to GE, the player will sign a new contract with CAP in the coming days. The new bond will be signed until December 2024.

Before Athletico, Fernandinho was in the sights of other great clubs in Brazilian football, such as Flamengo, Palmeiras and Botafogo. However, he weighed his resolve to return to the club of his heart. He who adds 142 games with the colors of Athletico.

Fernandinho in the career

In his career, Fernandinho is one of the Brazilians who won the most titles in football history. In all, the player has won 29 collective titles in the middle of football.