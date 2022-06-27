By covid-19, Jessica Ellen is eliminated from the ‘Dance of the Famous’

Actress Jessica Ellen was disqualified from the semifinal of “Dance of the Famous” after testing positive for covid-19. The announcement was made by Luciano Huck during “Domingão”.

“She’s doing fine, recovering at home. But she couldn’t rehearse, so she can’t perform today,” the presenter said, adding that because it was the last week of the show, it meant she was eliminated from the competition.

In a video presented on the program, Jessica appeared emotional to say goodbye to her colleagues. “It’s a shame to have to leave the competition, right now in the final stretch. I was super excited to dance to the contemporary rhythm”, she lamented.

“But God knows all things. I’m fine, getting better and better, I’m taking care of myself”, said the actress.

Jessica, who is pregnant, stressed that this was not the reason for not playing in the semifinals.

“Unfortunately, covid took me away. But it wasn’t my baby that took me, it wasn’t my pregnancy. I danced until the last moment I could. I’m very happy with my trajectory on the program so far.”

In addition to Jessica, Ana Botafogo also tested positive for covid-19 this week and missed the jury team. She was replaced by Claudia Mota.

“Today is the semifinal of ‘Dança dos Famosos’! Today is contemporary dance day! Good luck to all!”, posted the dancer on Instagram.

“I’m recovering from covid, I won’t participate today. Claudia Mota will be on the jury along with Carlinhos de Jesus and Zebrinha. I’m here cheering!”.