Caio Andrade had his name approved with reservations to preside over Petrobras

× Photo: Michel Jesus / Chamber of Deputies

O Petrobras Eligibility Committee approved on Friday the nomination of Caio Paes de Andrade (photo) to preside over the state. It was approved by three votes to onebut with caveat by the three directors who voted in favour, says O Globo.

Andrade was chosen to replace Jose Mauro Ferreira Coelhowho left the command of the company last Monday after pressure from Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the minutes of the meeting, Andrade’s curriculum was considered unsatisfactory, but not an impediment.

The opposite vote was taken by the chairman of the committee, Francisco Petros. For him, Andrade’s experience is “far short of Petrobras’ governance and management needs”.

As we show, the appointed to chair the Petrobras denied having received any “specific or general guidance” government to change policy on fuel prices. The statement is also included in the minutes of the meeting of the Eligibility Committee of the state.

During the past week, some company members questioned the name proposed by the federal government because it belongs to the social communication area. He too has no experience in the oil and energy sector.