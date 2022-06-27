Can a refrigerator be pawned? See what’s on the debt list

Having any debt is not a comfortable situation for the person who owes it or for the person who expects to receive his money. It’s even worse when goods come into play. Did you know that even a refrigerator can be pawned? Check out other items that also make the list.

The risk of having something pawned knocks on the door of many Brazilians, mainly because most families have some debt. The main reason behind this is the current economic scenario and the unemploymentfactors that hampered the budget.

attached refrigerator

The refrigerator is not the only one that can be seized in case of debt. If the creditor goes to court, the judge may order other assets to enter as part of the discharge. By law, movable property is generally included in the list.

When the debt is in arrears, for example, it can be pawned the amounts available in the accounts of the person who is in debt. On the other hand, when it comes to a private company, the collection needs to be brought to justice, as the rule changes.

So when the bailiff visits the home or business of the person who has a debt, he assesses which items are there that can be pawned.

But the pledge can be undone when the person manages to pay the debt before the auction takes place, so don’t worry. In fact, this is the main guideline for anyone to be harmed.

Despite this, it is important to remember that not all goods can be pawned, for example, a car that is used as a means of transport that guarantees the family’s livelihood should be left out.

In addition, the residence where the family lives is also out of the picture. It does not enter as a possibility of attachment as it is the only property used as housing by the debtor, that is, only the minimum essential does not enter the list.

The expert’s tip is always to find ways to negotiate the debt with the company and avoid the need for attachment, as it is easier to find a good way to pay off the debt without putting any asset at risk.